Video: Watch the Teaser Trailer for Animated Musical DAVID

The first teaser trailer has been released for Angel's upcoming animated musical epic DAVID. Directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Dawes of Sunrise Animation Studios, the film will be released exclusively in theaters on December 19, 2025.

David is an animated feature film telling the biblical story of warrior, poet, shepherd, and eventual KING David. The cast is led by multi-platinum-selling artist Phil Wickham as the adult David and actor, dancer, and singer Brandon Engman, who voices David as a youth.

“What an incredible moment to finally reveal the story that the most wonderful team has been working on for over a decade. A story that has been woven into the tapestry of the human experience for over 3000 years. We are so delighted to be able to share it with the world and hopefully inspire a whole new generation to stand in the face of fear and conquer the giants they face,” says director Brent Dawes of Sunrise Animation Studios.

Check out the newly released poster below. Tickets for DAVID are on sale now. For more information, see here.