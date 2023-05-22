Video: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Reunion Trailer

Bravo has dropped the trailer for the season seven SUMMER HOUSE reunion.

The trailer reveals a first look at Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera talking out their bombshell feud after a longtime friendship. Plus, Carl Radke hashes out his falling out with Kyle Cooke.

The SUMMER HOUSE season seven finale airs tonight, May 22, on Bravo. The reunion will begin next Monday, May 29. New episodes premiere Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Peacock.

Also appearing in the reunion is Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, and Ciara Miller. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as Kory Keefer who recently began a relationship with Feher.

This summer Kyle is refreshed and excited to send it with his friends in the Hamptons. He's turning 40 and although age is just a number, the reality of this milestone birthday is starting to hit him. Questioning if he can support a family, Kyle wishes he were further along in his journey to financial freedom. And for the first time in their friendship, he finds himself at odds with Carl both personally and professionally.

Watch the new trailer here:



