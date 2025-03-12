Video: Watch the Official Trailer for the Live-Action LILO & STITCH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney has released the official trailer for Lilo & Stitch, the new live-action remake of the 2002 animated film. The new movie will open exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 23, 2025.

Lilo & Stitch is the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the film stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Louie Provost, Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. The new movie follows the live-action reimagining of Snow White, which hits theaters next week, and precedes Freakier Friday, the sequel to Disney's 2003 Freaky Friday.

The original animated film followed the human girl Lilo and the dog-like alien named Stitch, who has been engineered to be a force of destruction. Set in Hawaii, the story features otherworldly creatures and highlights the idea of a found family, referred to as "Ohaha" in Hawaiian.

