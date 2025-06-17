Video: Watch the Official Trailer for the Final Season of Netflix's THE SANDMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has debuted the official trailer for The Sandman's second and final season. As previously announced, the end of Volume 2 (episode 11) will bring Dream’s (Tom Sturridge) story to a thrilling conclusion, and fans will then get an additional bonus episode that follows his sibling, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) on July 31st. Volume 1 of the season will premiere on July 3, with Volume 2 premiering on July 24.

Based on the award-winning DC comic series, Season 2 will adapt fan-favorite storylines from many of the most beloved comics, including the Season of Mists, Brief Lives, The Kindly Ones, and The Sandman: Overture, collections, along with beloved single-issue stories such as “Tales in the Sand,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Song of Orpheus,” “Thermidor,” and “The Tempest,” among others.

After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything.

The series stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore, Steve Coogan, and Boyd Holbrook.

Allan Heinberg serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the series, which is based on the DC comic by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg.

