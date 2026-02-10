Video: Watch the Official Trailer for ONE PIECE Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The return of One Piece is fast approaching, and Netflix has released the official trailer for the second season of the hit series, featuring the eclectic ensemble of new and returning characters.

Alongside the trailer, a series of 13 global fan screenings and activations were announced, along with a letter from creator Eiichiro Oda, promising a new season full of adventures. Check out the list of activations and the letter below. Season 2 of ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line comes to Netflix on March 10.

In Season 2 of the series, Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

This season, viewers are introduced to Baroque Works, a dangerous secret society of assassins, played by Beetlejuice alum Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, and Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, along with David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, and Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9.

Returning cast members include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Co-Showrunners, writers, and executive producers are Matt Owens and Joe Tracz (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief musical) with Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda serving as executive producers.

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time by Eiichiro Oda, with over 100 volumes and 500M copies sold worldwide. The story follows Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure, THE ONE Piece, and become KING of the Pirates. The show is created in partnership with Shueisha and is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner).

Upon its debut in 2023, the Netflix live-action series became a global phenomenon, spending eight weeks on the Global Top 10, reaching #1 in over 75 countries and MAKING HISTORY as the first Netflix English-language series to debut at #1 in Japan. One Piece was nominated for 11 awards at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Young Teen Series.

As previously reported, the show has already been renewed for a third season, with Tony Award winner Cole Escola appearing as a series regular as Bon Clay. Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle, Cobra Kai) has also been cast in season three as Portgas D. Ace.

13 Global Events

February 23 - Mexico City, Mexico

February 26 - Los Angeles, CA

February 27-March 1 - Brussels, Belgium

February 28 - March 1 - Paris, France

March 4-8 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 5 - Tokyo, Japan

March 5-15 - Jakarta, Indonesia

March 6-8 - Milan, Italy

March 8 - Cape Town, South Africa

March 13-15 - Taguig, Philippines

March 8-15 - Bangkok, Thailand

March 14 - Kaohsiungj, Taiwan

March - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Eiichiro Oda Letter

Photo Credit: Netflix