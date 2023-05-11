Video: Watch the ICARLY Season Three Trailer

Paramount+ has revealed the official trailer and key art for season three of iCARLY. The hit comedy series will return with two episodes on Thursday, June 1, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in Australia and the U.K. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

In the highly anticipated new season, adulting continues to be complicated for Carly and her friends. Carly and Freddie struggle to redefine their relationship (#Creddie), Spencer seeks a return to his roots, and Harper's reunion with an old rival leads to an unexpected outcome.

Seasons one and two of iCARLY are available to stream on Paramount+. In addition to catching up on new iCARLY episodes, fans can also binge all seasons of the original exclusively on Paramount+.

iCARLY season three will also launch exclusively on Paramount+ in Latin America and Brazil on Sunday, June 25 and Friday, August 25 in Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland. The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.

iCARLY stars Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Nathan Kress as Freddie, Laci Mosley as Harper and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent. iCARLY for Paramount+ is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by Ali Schouten-Seeks ("Young & Hungry," "Diary of a Future President"), Phill Lewis ("How I Met Your Father," THE NEIGHBORHOOD) and Miranda Cosgrove, with Schouten serving as showrunner. Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress and Alissa Vradenburg ("The Simple Life") serve as producers.

Nickelodeon's original "iCarly" series, which ran from 2007-2012, followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures. During its initial run, "iCarly" became a pop culture staple and regularly broke viewership records among audiences of all ages. The original "iCarly" series was created by Dan Schneider.

iCARLY is part of Paramount+'s growing lineup of young adult content, including original films TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE, THE IN BETWEEN and HONOR SOCIETY, along with the new drama series SCHOOL SPIRITS and WOLF PACK.

Watch the new trailer here: