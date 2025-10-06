Video: Watch the First Trailer for Roald Dahl Adaptation THE TWITS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released the long-awaited first trailer for The Twits, the new animated adaptation of the Roald Dahl book from writer/director Phil Johnston. With new music from Tony Award-winner David Byrne and Hayley Williams, The Twits will be available to stream on Netflix beginning October 17.

In their first feature animated adventure, The Twits tells the story of Mr. and Mrs. Twit, the "meanest, smelliest, nastiest people in the world" who also happen to own and operate the terrible amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when the Twits rise to power in their town, two brave children and a family of magical Muggle-Wumps are forced to become as tricky as the Twits to save the city.

In a statement, Johnson said, “On behalf of the massive gaggle of weirdos who made this movie, we can't wait for the world to meet our strange, ugly baby.”

Johnny Vegas and Margo Martindale voice the eponymous Mr. & Mrs. Twit, alongside a cast that also includes Emilia Clarke (Pippa) and Natalie Portman (Mary Muggle Wump), Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Beesha), Ryan Lopez (Bubsy), Timothy Simons (Marty Muggle-Wump), Nicole Byer (Beverly Onion), Jason Mantzoukas (Mayor Wayne John John-John), Alan Tudyk (Sweet Toed Toad), Mark Proksch (Horvis Dungle), Rebecca Wisocky (Dee Dumdie-Dungle), and Charlie Berens (Gorb Klurb).

The Twits marks the first screen adaptation inspired by the characters from the Roald Dahl book of the same name, which has been translated into 41 languages and sold 16 million copies worldwide.