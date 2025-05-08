Video: Watch the First Trailer for GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE: THE MOVIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal has released the first trailer for Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, the feature spin-off of the hit streaming series. The new movie will be in theaters on September 26, 2025.

In the new film, Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner, reprising her role from the series) heads out on a road trip with her Grandma Gigi (Gloria Estefan) to the urban wonderland of Cat Francisco. But when Gabby’s dollhouse, her most prized possession, ends up in the hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera (Kristen Wiig), Gabby sets off on an adventure through the real world to get the Gabby Cats back together and save the dollhouse before it’s too late.

The all-star comedic voice cast includes Saturday Night Live powerhouses Ego Nwodim, Kyle Mooney and Melissa Villaseñor, as well as Thomas Lennon, Jason Mantzoukas, and Fortune Feimster. The beloved series voice cast reprises their roles as Pandy Paws, CatRat, Cakey, DJ Catnip, Baby Box, MerCat and more.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie is directed by Ryan Crego, who earned a Children’s and Family Emmy nomination for his television feature Arlo the Alligator Boy. The film is produced by Steven Schweickart, who has served as a production supervisor or co-producer on some of DreamWorks Animation’s biggest blockbusters, including How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods and most recently, Kung Fu Panda 4, which has earned almost $500 million worldwide. The film is executive produced by Jennifer Twomey and Traci Paige Johnson, based on the Gabby’s Dollhouse series created by them.

Since the debut of the Gabby’s Dollhouse series in 2021, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends on Netflix. Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed-media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse.

In 2024, according to Nielsen, the Gabby’s Dollhouse series was the ninth-most-viewed streaming original series. Netflix expanded the series to 100 total episodes, and the 11th season debuted on Netflix in February 2025.

Rooted in a growth mindset, Gabby’s activity-based episodes encourage flexible thinking and learning from your mistakes. The Gabby’s Dollhouse series has been in the Top 10 in TV in 63 countries on Netflix and has become a top preschool brand around the world, inspiring an award-winning toy line, publishing, home, apparel, and more, as well as original music, a top-rated app and a growing YouTube channel visited by millions of fans weekly. Additionally, Gabby’s Dollhouse continues to expand through Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks, global fan experiences, live events, and more.

