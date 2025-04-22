Video: Watch the First Teaser for Disney's ZOMBIES 4: DAWN OF THE VAMPIRES Starring Milo Manheim

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney has released the first official sneak peek at “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires,” the latest installment of the music-fueled, smash-hit “ZOMBIES” franchise. The teaser reunites fan favorites Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as beloved zombie-cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison while introducing Freya Skye and Malachi Barton as the latest supernatural arrivals: Nova, a fierce Daywalker, and Victor, a proud Vampire. The Disney Channel Original Movie premieres Thursday, July 10, at 7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and will stream globally the next day, Friday, July 11, on Disney+. It will also be available on Disney Channel On Demand.

In the first three “ZOMBIES” movies, Zed and Addison brought human and monsterkind together in their hometown of Seabrook. Now, a new adventure dawns for the duo when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of yet another monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With the help of Eliza and Willa, they must convince sworn enemies Nova and Victor to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.

In addition to Donnelly, Manheim, Barton and Skye, “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” stars a multitalented ensemble cast, including Kylee Russell as Eliza, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Julian Lerner as Ray, Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Mekonnen Knife as Vargas, Lisa Chappell as Vampire Eldress, and Jonno Roberts as Commander Bright.

Beloved for its high-energy song-and-dance elements, the next installment in the “ZOMBIES” franchise packs nine new original songs and two reprises of fan-favorite hits, “Someday” and “Ain’t No Doubt About It.” The movie features next-level dance sequences, choreographed by Dondraico Johnson, and an original score composed by Tom Howe.

Paul Hoen, who directed all three previous “ZOMBIES” films, returns to helm this installment. With a screenplay by David Light, Joseph Raso and Josh Cagan, “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” is executive produced by Hoen, Manheim, Donnelly, Light, Raso, Jane Fleming (“The Quest”) and Mark Ordesky (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy). Mahita P. Simpson serves as co-executive producer alongside co-producer Josh Cagan and producer Skot Bright. “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” is a production from Night Zone Productions Limited.

A powerhouse in youth entertainment, the “ZOMBIES” franchise has consistently dominated with each movie release. The cable telecasts for the first three films ranked No. 1 among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in their premiere years.* THE MOVIES have also garnered nearly a quarter billion streaming hours, becoming one of the most popular Disney Channel Original Movie franchises on Disney+.

The franchise’s music has amassed over 5.7 billion streams across YouTube Music, Disney Channel YouTube and Disney Music Vevo***, while soundtracks for “ZOMBIES” and “ZOMBIES 3” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Kid Albums chart****. This summer, the “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour” will visit over 43 arenas across North America, celebrating the music from “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” alongside fan-favorite hits from the wildly popular Disney Channel Original Movie franchises “Descendants” and “ZOMBIES.” “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” brand extensions will include a cross-category product line of apparel, accessories, costumes, fashion dolls by Mattel and more.

