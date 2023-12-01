Video: Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

Netflix released the official trailer, key art, and additional images for Season 6 Part 2 of The Crown, previewing what will be the conclusion of Peter Morgan’s epic, award-winning drama.

These final 6 episodes, which premiere on Netflix on December 14th, will draw to a close the genre-defining prestige royal saga that has been on screens since 2016.

Since arriving on Netflix in 2016, The Crown has been nominated for and won multiple awards, including 27 BAFTA nominations, 19 Golden Globe Nominations (including 7 wins), 69 Emmy Nominations across 5 seasons (with 21 wins across 4 seasons) and more.

Still coming to terms with his mother’s death, Prince William heads back to Eton amidst an increase in attention from young female fans touched by his plight. The struggle to re-adjust leads to tensions with his family, as they try to support another young heir to find his way in the system and the world.

Later, as Prince William takes up his place at St Andrew’s University, the omnipresent conflict of life as a public servant continues as he tries to balance the traditional undergraduate rites of passage with the constraints of his position and constant presence of personal protection officers. His perseverance is tested when he develops a crush on one of the most desired students on campus: a woman by the name of Kate Middleton.

Princess Margaret suffers a stroke and is suddenly forced to reassess her lifestyle. As her health continues to decline, she finds herself slipping back into her memories, back to her secret night out with her sister during the biggest party in history: VE Day 1945. The memories from that evening, and what it taught her about her older sister, comfort her in her final days.

With the passing of her sister and her mother, her Golden Jubilee and having approved the marriage between Prince Charles and Camilla, the Queen starts to consider her reign and ultimately her legacy. Approaching her ninth decade, the Queen is forced to dig deep and really examine what is best for the future of the monarchy.

The season features Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Part two of the season features Ed McVey (Prince William), Luther Ford (Prince Harry) and Meg Bellamy (Kate Middleton).

Watch the new trailer here:



