Video: Watch an Exclusive Sneak Peek From DOG PATROL: OPERATION SANTA PAWS

BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive sneak peek clip from Dog Patrol: Operation Santa Paws, a new holiday film starring Broadway alum Cuba Gooding Jr. The movie will be available on digital platforms beginning Thursday, November 20.

Dog Patrol: Operation Santa Paws follows Samuel (played by newcomer Paxton Kubitz), who attempts to take on a cunning mob boss to save Christmas alongside his loyal dog Athena. In the new clip, Samuel, accompanied by Sheriff Jacobs (Gooding Jr.), learns of a major inheritance during an official will reading.

Directed, produced, and co-written by Josh Webber (Never Heard), the ensemble cast features Richard Portnow (Goodfellas), Glenn Plummer (Hitchcock), Robert Miano (Fast & Furious), Mars Callahan (Poolhall Junkies), Kaitlyn Raymond (The Lincoln Lawyer), Joseph Baena (Called to Duty), Ludovica Frasca (Hollywood), and newcomers Kylie Marshall as “Vanessa” and Santiago Ramirez as “Alphonso.”

The film is produced by two-time Grammy-winning music publisher Tony Mercedes (Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” TLC’s “No Scrubs”) and Henri Penzi, with Christina Cooper and Michael Girgenti serving as co-producers. Mercedes also serves as an executive producer alongside Tamara Johnson. The score is composed by Randy Edelman (Twins, Kindergarten Cop).