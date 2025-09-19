Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip of Apple's THE SAVANT with Jessica Chastain

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the series premiere of “The Savant,” starring and executive-produced by Tony nominee Jessica Chastain. In the clip from the thriller’s first episode, Chastain’s title character ‘The Savant’ is seen in action, infiltrating an online chat room.

In the first episode, the psychological toll of Jodi Goodwin’s double life as an undercover investigator begins to surface after a mass shooting hits close to home. The eight-episode limited series will premiere globally on Friday, September 26 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes.

The tense and high-stakes limited series follows an undercover investigator known as “The Savant” as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act. Alongside Chastain, “The Savant” also stars Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste, and guest star Pablo Schreiber.

Hailing from FIFTH SEASON, “The Savant” is executive produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films, Emmy Award winner Alan Poul (“Six Feet Under,” “Tokyo Vice”), Emmy Award nominee Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “House of Cards,” “The Americans”), and nine-time Emmy Award winner and two-time DGA Award winner Matthew Heineman (“A Private War,” “American Symphony,” “Cartel Land”). David Levine and Garrett Kemble serve as executive producers for Anonymous Content. Andrea Stanley, writer of the original Cosmopolitan feature, serves as a consultant.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple