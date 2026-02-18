Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the New Episode of GHOSTS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha and Jay, a cheerful freelance journalist and chef from the city, respectively, who threw both caution and money to the wind when they decided to convert Woodstone Mansion, which Sam inherited, into a bed & breakfast only to find it was inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home. The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 18th-century militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a 60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat 80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick 90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty native from the 16th century (Romn Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of a 19th-century robber baron who is Sams ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. The opening of the B&B and Jays new restaurant are a source of intrigue, anxiety and curiosity among the spirits, but they will gladly put up with the commotion as long as they can continue to interact with a living inhabitant.

A new sneak peek clip has been released from the upcoming episode of Ghosts Season 5, which returns to CBS on February 26 following a mid-winter break.

In the episode, Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost’s past. Meanwhile, Trevor tries to deal with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship in the wake of their holiday hookup.

Watch the clip, and tune in to the full episode on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. The episode is directed by Todd Biermann from a script by Skander Halim.

Executive producers are Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Richie Keen, Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen (Monumental Television), Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios), Josh Malmuth, John Blickstead and Trey Kollmer.

Photo Credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS