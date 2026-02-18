Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip From the New Episode of GHOSTS

The sitcom returns on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS.
A new sneak peek clip has been released from the upcoming episode of Ghosts Season 5, which returns to CBS on February 26 following a mid-winter break.
In the episode, Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost’s past. Meanwhile, Trevor tries to deal with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship in the wake of their holiday hookup.
Watch the clip, and tune in to the full episode on Thursday, Feb. 26 at 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. The episode is directed by Todd Biermann from a script by Skander Halim.
Based on the British sitcom of the same name, Ghosts is a comedy series following Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who open a Bed and Breakfast and find themselves living among the spirits of their home's deceased residents.
The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 18th-century militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a ‘60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat ‘80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick ‘90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty native from the 16th century (Román Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of a 19th-century robber baron who is Sam’s ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few.
Executive producers are Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Richie Keen, Matthew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen (Monumental Television), Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios), Josh Malmuth, John Blickstead and Trey Kollmer.
Photo Credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS
