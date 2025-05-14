Video: Watch a New Sneak Peek Clip of LOVE AFTER LOCKUP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday, May 16, 2025, We TV will air a new episode of fan-favorite series Love After Lockup at 8 pm ET/PT (7 pm CT), exclusively on We TV, and streaming on ALLBLK and AMC+. Watch a sneak peek now!

On this week’s episode of Love After Lockup, Julius gets busted by Alexis. JK visits his ex but Brooke is on to him. Michael shatters Joey’s world. Newlywed Courtnee storms off. Quiana finds receipts, and Damodrick is in trouble. Savannah pulls up on Bradly and breaks down.

This season of Love After Lockup follows a new crop of couples, including fan favorites from Love During Lockup, as they discover more love, new doubts, and encounter unforeseen obstacles in their relationships. These couples are as vulnerable and raw as ever as they share their emotional journeys and continue to find true love beyond prison walls.

