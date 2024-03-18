Video: Watch Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON — PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has dropped the trailer for Zack Snyder's REBEL MOON — PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER, which is set to begin streaming on April 19, 2024.

The film stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins as THE VOICE of 'Jimmy'. Also starring Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, and Ray Fisher.

Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside THE BRAVE people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight.

As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Also written by Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten, the film is produced by Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Snyder, and Wesley Coller. Executive producers are Bergen Swanson, Sarah Bowen, Shay Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad.

Watch the trailer here: