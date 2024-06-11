Video: Watch Trailer for Peacock Doc TIKTOK STAR MURDERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Peacock has just dropped the trailer for the upcoming crime documentary, TikTok Star Murders.

Premiering June 25 on Peacock, the documentary delves into how the seemingly picture-perfect relationship between TikTok personality Ali Abulaban and his wife Ana turned deadly through private, never-before-aired cellphone footage and audio. The documentary follows the entire tragic story, tracking each step of the case including the recent trial and headline-making verdict.

The documentary features first-time interviews with close friends and family of the social media-famed couple, commentary from reporter Kelsey Christensen, who interviewed Ali upon his arrest, and insights from a clinical/forensic psychologist.

TikTok Star Murders is an unscripted title from Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and G-Unit Films & Television, Inc. in participation with Lusid Media.

ABOUT TIKTOK STAR MURDERS

Ali and Ana Abulaban have it all -- great jobs, a beautiful young daughter and the promise of stardom. A TikTok creator who gained popularity under the username JinnKid in late 2019, Ali is known for his viral Skyrim and Scarface comedic impressions, often featuring his beautiful wife, Ana. To his fans, Ali is talented, funny, charismatic and has a picture-perfect relationship with the modelesque Ana. They seemingly have it all, but not everything online is as it seems. Under the surface is a relationship falling apart, full of domestic violence, and Ali is filming it -- disturbing never-before-seen footage of private fights from his cell phone. Narcissism, addiction and crippling jealousy all play a role in Ali's desire for control and fame, while Ana seeks independence and a happy life for her and her daughter. The relationship disintegrates, and in October of 2021, the abuse takes a deadly turn that leaves two people dead, and another facing a lifetime behind bars.

Comments