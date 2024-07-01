Video: Watch Trailer for Final Season of Netflix's COBRA KAI

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated sixth and final season of Cobra Kai, the continuation of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise.

Part 1 will premiere July 18, 2024, Part 2 will premiere November 28, 2024, and the event finale will come in 2025.

Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

The series takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The first five seasons are now streaming.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The cast includes Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, DALLAS Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, Oona O'Brien

The first five seasons of Sony Pictures Television’s Cobra Kai are now streaming HERE.

