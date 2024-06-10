Video: Watch Teaser for Netflix Dark Comedy THE DECAMERON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has just dropped a teaser for the upcoming series, The Decameron, a new dark comedy series starring Tony Hale, Zosia Mamet, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson. The series, which is executive produced by Jenji Johan and Kathleen Jordan, premieres on July 25, 2024.

The Decameron is a soapy dark comedy that examines the all-too-timely theme of class struggles in the season of a pandemic. In the year 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence, and a handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a grand villa to wait out the plague with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, a scramble for survival ensues, brought to life by a cast of characters both cunning and outrageous.

Created by Kathleen Jordan, who was very loosely inspired by the 14-century story collection The Decameron, the eight-episode series is through Jenji Kohan’s Tilted Productions. Kohan serves as an executive producer, alongside Jordan, director Michael Uppendahl, and Tilted’s Blake McCormick and Tara Herrmann.

Watch the teaser now!

