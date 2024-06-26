Video: Watch Sneak Peek From Second Episode of ORPHAN BLACK: ECHOES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







AMC Networks has shared a sneak peek clip from the second episode of the new thriller, Orphan Black: Echoes, starring and executive produced by Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Love and Death).

Set within the original universe of the Emmy® Award-winning series Orphan Black, episode two of the ten-episode sci-fi mystery debuts on Sunday, June 30 at 10pm ET/PT on AMC and BBC AMERICA; and is available to stream on AMC+. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays at 10pm ET/PT.

In Episode 2 – “Jules”, Lucy drags Jules to Settlement House where she enlists Craig’s help in a haphazard interrogation.

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. The series also stars Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, It’s A Sin, Line of Duty), Amanda Fix (North of Normal, High School), Avan Jogia (Now Apocalypse, Zombieland: Double Tap), Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher, One Mississippi) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry, The Dropout).

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, serving as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Boat Rocker’s Nick Nantell also executive produces, in addition to Katie O’Connell Marsh and Kerry Appleyard. Boat Rocker manages the Orphan Black global franchise, including content distribution and consumer products.

Comments