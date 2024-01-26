Video: Watch John Cena & Zac Efron in the RICKY STANICKY Trailer

RICKY STANICKY is a laugh-out-loud R-rated comedy about a childhood prank gone wrong and decades-long lie gone too far. Watch the trailer below before the film starts streaming March 7 on Prime Video.

Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler lead the cast as childhood friends Dean, JT, and Wes who create the fictional character and best friend, Ricky Stanicky. John Cena portrays celebrity impersonator "Rock Hard" Rod who is hired by the trio to impersonate their fictional friend “Ricky Stanicky”.

The film marks Director Peter Farrelly's highly anticipated return to the comedy genre after creating cult classics, THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY and DUMB AND DUMBER among others!

The film also stars Lex Scott Davis, Anja Savcic, Jeff Ross, and William H. Macy. It features a screenplay by Jeff Bushell and Brian Jarvis & James Lee Freeman & Peter Farrelly & Pete Jones & Mike Cerrone. Produced by Paul Currie, Thorsten Schumacher, John Jacobs, Michael De Luca

When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this ‘friend,' Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior.

When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator "Rock Hard" Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they'd never invented Ricky in the first place.

From director Peter Farrelly and featuring additional cast members including William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, and Anja Savcic.