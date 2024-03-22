Video: Watch Jinkx Monsoon & More in the DOCTOR WHO Disney

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney+ has released the trailer for the new season of Doctor Who, featuring a first look at Jinkx Monsoon in the series.

In the trailer, audiences get a sneak peek at the newest installment as the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, and Ruby Sunday, portrayed by Millie Gibson, journey through time and space in the TARDIS—exploring the groovy ‘60s, the Regency era in England, war-torn futures and more!

The trailer reveals a first look at Indira Varma’s (“Game of Thrones”) character, the Duchess, and it is announced that Callie Cooke (“Henpocalypse!”) will make an appearance in the upcoming season.

Additional guest cast is featured throughout the trailer including Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Angela Wynter.

On Friday, May 10 at 7:00 p.m. EDT on Disney+ in the U.S. and around the world (excluding the U.K.), audiences can stream “The Church on Ruby Road,” which premiered last December, as well as two all-new episodes.

In the U.K., “Doctor Who” begins streaming May 11 at midnight on BBC iPlayer, before airing on BBC One later that day, giving audiences a simultaneous global launch. New episodes drop Fridays on Disney+, where available, and on Saturdays on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Watch the trailer here: