Video: Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer

The movie will be released in theaters on March 8.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 4 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

Video: Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer

From Blumhouse, the genre-defining masterminds behind FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S and M3GAN, comes an original horror that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends – and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath?

Watch the trailer for IMAGINARY, featuring Tony-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley. The movie will be released in theaters on March 8.

When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister.

As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

The film also features Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, and Veronica Falcon. Lionsgate and Blumhouse present, a Tower of Babble production.

Watch the trailer here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Julianne Moore-Led MARY & GEORGE to Stream on STARZ With Nicholas Galitzine Photo
Julianne Moore-Led MARY & GEORGE to Stream on STARZ With Nicholas Galitzine

STARZ has acquired the U.S. and Canada rights to “Mary & George”, an audacious historical psychodrama starring Academy Award-winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice) and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), about a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of King James I.

2
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets November 17 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets November 17 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max.

3
URKEL SAVES SANTA: THE MOVIE! Sets Digital Release Photo
URKEL SAVES SANTA: THE MOVIE! Sets Digital Release

Starring the beloved and kind-hearted Steve Urkel, the breakout character from the series Family Matters, Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie! features the voices of Jaleel White (as Steve Urkel), joined by Nicole Byer (“Nailed It”), Roy Wood Jr. (“The Daily Show”), and Kym Whitley (“The Bay”).

4
Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2024 Oscars Photo
Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2024 Oscars

Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 96th Oscars in 2024. This marks Kimmel's fourth time hosting. Before hosting in 2023, Kimmel hosted back-to-back broadcasts in 2017 (89th Awards) and 2018 (90th Awards).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'
DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the World's no.1 DJ for the Fourth TimeDJ Mag Crown David Guetta the World's no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time
URKEL SAVES SANTA: THE MOVIE! Sets Digital ReleaseURKEL SAVES SANTA: THE MOVIE! Sets Digital Release
Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 2024 OscarsJimmy Kimmel to Host the 2024 Oscars

Videos

Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer Video
Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION Video
Watch the Latest Trailer For MIGRATION
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer Video
Eddie Murphy & Tracee Ellis Ross in CANDY CANE LANE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!