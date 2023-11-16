Video: Watch Betty Buckley In the IMAGINARY Horror Movie Trailer

From Blumhouse, the genre-defining masterminds behind FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S and M3GAN, comes an original horror that taps into the innocence of imaginary friends – and begs the question: Are they really figments of childhood imagination or is something more terrifying lying just beneath?

Watch the trailer for IMAGINARY, featuring Tony-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley. The movie will be released in theaters on March 8.

When Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moves back into her childhood home with her family, her youngest stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun) develops an eerie attachment to a stuffed bear named Chauncey she finds in the basement. Alice starts playing games with Chauncey that begin playful and become increasingly sinister.

As Alice’s behavior becomes more and more concerning, Jessica intervenes only to realize Chauncey is much more than the stuffed toy bear she believed him to be.

The film also features Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, and Veronica Falcon. Lionsgate and Blumhouse present, a Tower of Babble production.

Watch the trailer here:



