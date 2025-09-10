Video: VAMPIRINA: TEENAGE VAMPIRE Trailer From Executive Producer Tim Federle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney has revealed the official trailer for the upcoming original series “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire.” The music-driven series premieres on Disney Channel Sept. 12, with all episodes streaming Oct. 15 on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand.

Also announced, the “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire Original Soundtrack” from Walt Disney Records, featuring 14 brand-new songs, is set for release Oct. 10. Lead single, “S-L-A-Y,” will be available on Sept. 12 on all platforms.

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire tells the story of a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. Living amongst humans for the first time, she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire identity a secret, something that’s made more challenging when her overprotective father charges an overzealous ghost to live with her at the school. Vampirina, or “Vee,” is an already beloved character from the popular book saga and the record-breaking Disney Jr. series. “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” is the first live-action portrayal.

Kenzi Richardson completes the main cast as the edgy and adorable Vee; Jiwon Lee as Sophie, Vee’s kind and girly-girl roommate; Shaun Dixon as the intriguing and laid-back Elijah; Milo Maharlika as the 600-year-old ghost, Demi; and Faith Hedley as Britney, a super-talented legacy student. The recurring cast features Kate Reinders (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) and Jeff Meacham (“black-ish”) as Vee’s loving vampire parents. Kim Coles (“Living Single”) is Dean Merriweather of Wilson Hall Academy of the Arts.

Emmy Award winner Mykal-Michelle Harris (“Raven’s Home”) stars as the delightful and dangerous Ruby, Jenna Davis (“M3GAN”) as magnetic classmate Megan, viral sensation Ariel Martin (aka Baby Ariel; “ZOMBIES”) as megacool popstar Millie Eyelash, and star of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Janice LeAnn Brown as her character Billie in a mystical crossover episode.

Credits: From the team behind “Julie and the Phantoms,” Dan Cross and David Hoge serve as showrunners and executive producers. Creator of hit series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” Tim Federle is executive producer, with Bronwyn North-Reist as executive producer and Meg Deloatch (“Family Reunion”) as executive producer. ​​The series was developed for television by Randi Barnes.

Federle is also directing the previously announced “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion“ sequel for Disney’s 20th Century Studios and writing the stage musical adaptation of “The Greatest Showman“ for Disney Theatrical Group. His past projects include the Broadway musical Tuck Everlasting, the theater comedy Better Nate Than Ever, and the animated film Ferdinand, for which he won a Humanitas Award. His books include the Better Nate Than Ever series, a collection of cocktail books, and Life is Like a Musical: How to Live, Love, and Lead Like a Star.

Photo Credit: Disney/Mitch Haaseth