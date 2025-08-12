Video: VAMPIRINA: TEENAGE VAMPIRE Live-Action Series Gets Official Teaser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney has revealed the official teaser trailer for the upcoming original series “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire”. The first two episodes of the music-driven series will premiere on Disney Channel on Friday, Sept. 12, at 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT, with new episodes weekly. All 16 episodes will be available Oct. 15 on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand.

“Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” tells the story of a tween vampire girl who leaves the safety of Transylvania to attend a performing arts boarding school. Living amongst humans for the first time, she pursues her passion for music while keeping her vampire identity a secret, something that’s made more challenging when her overprotective father charges an overzealous ghost to live with her at the school.

Vampirina, or “Vee,” is the character from the popular book saga and the record-breaking Disney Jr. series. “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire” is the first live-action portrayal. The original animated series featured the voices of several Broadway stars, including Patti LuPone, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Sutton Foster, Audra McDonald, Andrew Rannells, Christian Borle, and more.

Upcoming episodes will guest star EmmyⓇ Award winner Mykal-Michelle Harris as the delightful and dangerous Ruby, Jenna Davis (“M3GAN,” “M3EGAN 2.0) as magnetic upperclassmen Megan, Ariel Martin (aka Baby Ariel; “ZOMBIES”) as megacool popstar Millie Eyelash, and star of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” Janice LeAnn Brown as her character Billie in a mystical crossover episode.

The main cast is completed by Kenzi Richardson as Vee, Jiwon Lee as Sophie, Vee’s roommate, Shaun Dixon as Elijah, Milo Maharlika as the 600-year-old ghost, Demi, and Faith Hedley as Britney, a super-talented legacy student. The recurring cast features Kate Reinders (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) and Jeff Meacham (“Black-ish”) as Vee’s loving vampire parents. Kim Coles (“Living Single”) is Dean Merriweather of Wilson Hall Academy of the Arts.

From the team behind “Julie and the Phantoms,” Dan Cross and David Hoge serve as showrunners and executive producers. Creator of hit series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Tim Federle is executive producer, with Bronwyn North-Reist as executive producer and Meg Deloatch (“Family Reunion”) as executive producer.