Video: Trailer for New Reality Series PLAYGROUND From Megan Thee Stallion

Hulu has released an extended trailer for the new reality series Playground, from executive producer Megan Thee Stallion.

The series is centered on Playground LA, the premier studio for pro dancers to be discovered and book their big break. Classes taught by highly sought choreographers and auditions held by top music artists – including three-time Grammy award-winning musician Megan Thee Stallion – attract the most ambitious dancers in the world – and all the drama they bring with them.

Romance, friendships, and tenacity are tested at every turn, as the next hot dancer is always around the corner, trying to beat the established pros for their shot at the spotlight.﻿

The series premieres on Hulu this Friday, July 26.

Watch the trailer!

