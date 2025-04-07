Video: Jon Hamm Stars in YOUR FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS Series Premiere Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the series premiere of Your Friends & Neighbors, starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm. The highly anticipated drama series, which has received an early season two renewal, will premiere globally on Friday, April 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly through May 30.

After being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Alongside Hamm, the series also stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan.

Hailing from Apple Studios and produced by Tropper Ink, the series is created by best-selling author Jonathan Tropper, who serves as showrunner and executive producer under his overall deal with Apple TV+. Additionally, Jon Hamm executive produces alongside Connie Tavel and Craig Gillespie. Gillespie also directs episodes 101-102. Additional episodes are directed by Stephanie Laing, Greg Yaitanes and Tropper.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

