Video: Trailer Released for RICK AND MORTY: THE ANIME

The “Rick and Morty” universe expands with the debut of an all-new anime from visionary director Takashi Sano (“Tower of God”) that follows Rick, Morty and the rest of the Smith family in a new intergalactic adventure, “Rick and Morty: The Anime.” The English-language version is set to premiere Thursday, August 15 at midnight on Adult Swim, with the subtitled version in Japanese to follow on August 17 at midnight on Adult Swim’s action/anime programming block, Toonami.



In celebration of “Rick and Morty: The Anime,” Adult Swim’s Rickmobile and Mortymobile will HIT THE ROAD for a multi-city ANIME-rican tour across the nation, giving fans the chance to watch the first episode before it premieres, and to score exclusive merchandise and photo ops. The cross-country fun kicks off at San Diego Comic-Con, with more cities to follow and ending in Adult Swim’s hometown of Atlanta, GA. All dates and locations can be found at rickmobile.com.



“Takashi Sano, in addition to being a super-talented director, is also a huge ‘Rick and Morty’ fan,” said Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim. “He’s the perfect person to give us all this alternate version of this amazing show. And the perfect way to launch this series is by doing our favorite thing – drive ridiculous vehicles around and come see all of you in person. Keep an eye out for our Rickmobile and Mortymobile as they cruise across the country and wrack up various toll tickets to celebrate the expansion of the ‘Rick and Morty’ universe.”



In this 10-episode anime series from the world of “Rick and Morty,” Rick relaxes in a pseudo-world between multiverses, Summer helps Space Beth fight the evil Galactic Federation, and Morty falls in love with a mysterious girl who happens to be an atemporal being.



The Japanese and English voice actors, respectively, for “Rick and Morty: The Anime” include:

Rick – Youhei Tadano / Joe Daniels

Morty – Keisuke Chiba / Gabriel Regojo

Summer – Akiha Matsui / Donna Bella Litton

Jerry – Manabu Muraji / Joe Daniels

Beth – Takako Fuji / Patricia Duran

New episodes of “Rick and Morty: The Anime” will be available to stream on Max and purchase on Digital the day after their Adult Swim debut. Japanese encore airings of new episodes will debut the following Saturday at midnight on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.



“Rick and Morty: The Anime” is written and directed by Sano and is produced for Adult Swim by Sola Entertainment with Jason Demarco and Joseph Chou serving as executive producers.

