Video: Tom Holland Stars in THE CROWDED ROOM Series Trailer

The highly anticipated 10-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for "The Crowded Room," the gripping, upcoming limited series starring and executive produced by Tom Holland, and created by Academy Award-winning writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman.

"The Crowded Room" follows 'Danny Sullivan' (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator 'Rya Goodwin' (Amanda Seyfried), Danny's LIFE STORY unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Holland, the series also stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase and Lior Raz along with guest stars Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski and Zachary Golinger.

"The Crowded Room" is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. Goldsman serves as executive producer through his Weed Road Productions banner. The series is also executive produced by Holland; Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions; and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Kornel Mundruczo directed several episodes, including the pilot, and executive produces.

