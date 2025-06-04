Video: Tom Hiddleston Stars in Final Trailer for THE LIFE OF CHUCK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NEON has released the final trailer for The Life of Chuck, the whimsical new film starring Tom Hiddleston. Based on the short story by Stephen King, the movie made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, and will receive a limited theatrical release on June 6, before hitting theaters everywhere on June 13.

From the hearts and minds of Stephen KING and Mike Flanagan comes The Life of Chuck, the extraordinary story of an ordinary man. This unforgettable, genre-bending tale celebrates the life of Charles 'Chuck' Krantz as he experiences the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us.

Written and directed by Flanagan, The Life of Chuck stars Hiddleston along with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, Benjamin Pajak, Jacob Tremblay, and Mark Hamill. During a recent premiere event, Hiddleston commented on the extensive use of dance in the movie, also noting his affinity for movie musicals. "I really was thinking about them a lot in making this — thinking about Swing Time and Singin’ in the Rain and Cover Girl. I’ve always loved dance in movies..." When asked if he would like to star in a movie musical, Hiddleston noted, “No one’s knocking on the door yet, but I’m always open.”

