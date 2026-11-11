Video: Tip Toe Performs 'Ruff & Tuff' in THE DROP Music Video

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An official music video for the track 'Ruff & Tuff' by Tip Toe has been released in connection with THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA, the FX series set in 1990s Los Angeles. All episodes of the show are available to stream on FX and Hulu.

THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they try to reinvent themselves while the fallout from the crack epidemic fuels the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda is driven by the belief that West Coast rap can reshape American culture, and she works to assemble a ragtag group of geniuses to realize their dreams.

To do so, Wanda must navigate the overlap of music and street politics, drawing in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, and pursuing volatile local rapper Artillery, played by Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III. Her internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl 'DG' Grant, played by Brandon Mychal Smith, creates opportunities but also deepens tensions with Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets and pursue atonement through his free legal clinic.

Earlier episode material from the series includes a scene in which Dara leads DG and Big Deon into a trap in the eighth episode, and a sneak peek in which Artillery and Dara clash over lyrics.

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