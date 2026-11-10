Ayesha Curry Talks Lead Role in SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY

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Taking on her biggest acting role to date, Ayesha Curry sat down with TODAY to talk about starring as the lead in the new rom-com SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY. The bestselling author, chef, entrepreneur and actor also spoke about executive producing THE LOST BOYS on Broadway and about other genres she would like to explore. Her message on taking creative risks was direct: 'Life is short...just do the things!'

SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY follows dating expert Chelsey, played by Curry, who is determined to break her so-called 'curse' of always getting dumped during the holiday season. When fate reunites her with her high school flame, played by Matthew Daddario, she wonders whether her bad luck might be the universe's way of leading her back to her first love. The film is directed by Maxwell McGuire and written by Erin Muroski.

Curry's earlier screen credits include IRISH WISH, according to Roku's announcement of the project. SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY is a Roku Original film produced by Muse Entertainment in association with Motion Entertainment, A WPP Media Company.

Details on the film's release are in BroadwayWorld's report on the Roku streaming schedule. SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY is set to stream on The Roku Channel on Thursday, November 5, following the debut of the Roku Original THE HOLIDAY SPARK.

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