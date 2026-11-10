LeVar Burton Reflects on Mental Health Struggles in New Memoir

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LeVar Burton spoke about his mental health struggles and his career in front of and behind the camera during an appearance on THE VIEW, where he discussed his new memoir, TAKE MY WORD FOR IT.

The conversation with the daytime panel covered the roles that have defined his public career. Burton reflected on his work in Roots, Reading Rainbow and Star Trek, tying those experiences to the story he tells in the book.

The memoir, according to the program description, also addresses Burton's personal challenges, including his struggles with mental health. The segment gave him the chance to discuss both the visible milestones of his screen career and the experiences that took place away from the cameras.

Burton's appearance follows a run of author and entertainment guests on THE VIEW, including a recent conversation with Stephen King about his book OTHER WORLDS THAN THESE. Full episodes of the program are listed on the show's ABC page.

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