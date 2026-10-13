 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Jenny Warns Wanda What It Takes to Survive in THE DROP

Gail Bean and Isidora Goreshter face off in a sixth episode scene from the FX spinoff.

By:



A new scene from THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA shows Jenny, played by Isidora Goreshter, telling Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, what it actually takes to survive in the music business. The exchange comes with an album on the line for Wanda, and Jenny does not soften the message, laying out the costs Wanda has yet to fully reckon with.

The scene is drawn from the sixth episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA, which follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they try to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda has spent the series building what the show describes as a ragtag group of geniuses, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, while pursuing a volatile local rapper named Artillery, played by Simmie

Recent Articles
Video: Rochelle Sings "Sinful Obsession" on THE DROP
Video: Rochelle Sings "Sinful Obsession" on THE DROP
10/10/2026
THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Cast Talks Assembling the Ensemble
THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Cast Talks Assembling the Ensemble
10/9/2026
THE DROP Featurette Traces Gospel Roots of Hip-Hop Track
THE DROP Featurette Traces Gospel Roots of Hip-Hop Track
10/7/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts