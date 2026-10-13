Video: Jenny Warns Wanda What It Takes to Survive in THE DROP
Gail Bean and Isidora Goreshter face off in a sixth episode scene from the FX spinoff.
A new scene from THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA shows Jenny, played by Isidora Goreshter, telling Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, what it actually takes to survive in the music business. The exchange comes with an album on the line for Wanda, and Jenny does not soften the message, laying out the costs Wanda has yet to fully reckon with.
The scene is drawn from the sixth episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA, which follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they try to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda has spent the series building what the show describes as a ragtag group of geniuses, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, while pursuing a volatile local rapper named Artillery, played by Simmie
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