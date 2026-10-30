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Video: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney Discuss 'Multilayered' OTHER DESERT CITIES

Other Desert Cities is now open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe.

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Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Allison Janney recently joined Good Morning America to discuss the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play, Other Desert Cities!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared, "The play is very multilayered. It's a play that you walk away from and you keep thinking about. And it's really funny, and it's really dramatic. So, that combo was incredibly appealing." 

Other Desert Cities is now open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, and starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily RabeOther Desert Cities will play a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, January 17, 2027. 

Every family has a secret. Not every family survives it. On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they've kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what is the cost to tell it.


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