My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Goldie Hawn Guest Appearance on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Discuss Oscar, Kurt Russell, Elvis Presley
Hawn will also talk about her close-knit, musically talented family and her first meeting with Dolly Parton.
Goldie Hawn makes an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Tuesday, November 10. Goldie shares the mission behind her children's book and the secret to happiness. She also recounts the unforgettable moment she learned she had won an Academy Award and reveals where she keeps her Oscar!
Then, Goldie opens up about her close-knit, musically talented family, from her children and grandchildren to even her dog! She recalls her first meeting with Dolly Parton, and gushes about her longtime partner of 43 years, Kurt Russell, sharing the secret to their lasting love and why 'he's so handsome!'
Plus, Jennifer and Goldie take on a round of Not-So-Rapid-Fire Questions, revealing what really happened when she met Elvis Presley, which movie was the most fun to make, and showing off her best dance moves!
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.
Goldie Hawn Shares Her Secret to Happiness and Why We Should Never Lose Our Inner Child
Goldie Hawn: 'A Family Like We Have Is the Answer to REAL Joy'
Goldie Hawn Reveals What REALLY Happened When She Met Elvis Presley + Her Most Fun Movie to Make!
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
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