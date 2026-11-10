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Chris O'Donnell Discusses Fire Captain Role in 9-1-1: NASHVILLE

The actor describes his dual role as a fire captain and rodeo rider in the ABC series.

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Chris O'Donnell talked about playing a fire captain who also rides in rodeos in the ABC drama 9-1-1: NASHVILLE during an appearance on Good Morning America. The actor described the character and gave a preview of what audiences can expect from the show's new season.

The conversation centered on the dual nature of the role, which combines emergency-response work with rodeo riding. O'Donnell opened up about stepping into the part and what the character brings to the Nashville-set series, a new installment in the 9-1-1 franchise on ABC.

O'Donnell also teased storylines and developments for the upcoming season of 9-1-1: NASHVILLE, offering Good Morning America viewers a look at what is ahead without detailing specific plot points in the segment description.

The interview is part of the promotion for the new season of the ABC drama, in which O'Donnell plays the fire captain at the center of the Nashville first-responder team.

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