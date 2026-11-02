HBO Documentary THE BUFFALO MIRACLE to Premiere on HBO and HBO Max, Directed by Ben Proudfoot

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The HBO Original documentary short THE BUFFALO MIRACLE, directed by two-time Academy Award winner Ben Proudfoot (The Last Repair Shop, The Queen of Basketball), debuts Tuesday, November 24 (9:00-9:37 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Josh Allen, quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, is an executive producer. HBO acquired global TV and streaming rights to the film, which had its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

HBO Max previously released an official trailer for the project. For more, see HBO Max Sets Premiere for THE BUFFALO MIRACLE.

Synopsis

THE BUFFALO MIRACLE tells the extraordinary true story of total strangers who found life-saving shelter, friendship, and an unexpected Christmas miracle inside a McDonald's that refused to close when a once-in-a-generation blizzard devastated Buffalo, New York.

For three days in December 2022, a catastrophic blizzard with hurricane force winds and over four feet of snow caused a complete shutdown of infrastructure and emergency services in the Buffalo region. At the height of the storm on Christmas Eve, a longtime McDonald's manager made a heroic decision to defy corporate rules and keep her restaurant open as a refuge for people who had lost power and needed food and warmth. As police desperately try to rescue survivors in whiteout conditions, an unlikely group finds shelter inside the McDonald's – an injured single father caring for his infant daughter, a young man with Down syndrome spending his first Christmas away from his mother, a bride-to-be and her fiancé separated from their families, and immigrant nail salon owners unable to speak a word of English. As the deadly storm rages, the strangers gather around a laptop to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Chicago Bears, finding hope and comfort in a team that, like them, won't make it home for Christmas morning.

Through firsthand accounts from blizzard survivors and hand-drawn animation that brings the tale to life, THE BUFFALO MIRACLE explores how acts of community and kindness can turn ordinary people into heroes.

THE BUFFALO MIRACLE is the latest installment in HBO's 'NFL Shorts' documentary series.

Featured Participants

McDonald's employees Kristin Kosha and Jeffrey Spengler, Paaché Spikes-Redding, Jimmy Bessing, Maria Alessi Bessing, Tan Zhao, Lili Zhao, Lyndon Hayles, and Amherst police officers Thomas M. Brown and Derek Westbrook.

Credits

A Skydance Sports Entertainment presentation and a Breakwater Studios, Out of Pocket Studios and NFL Films production. Directed and produced by Ben Proudfoot; edited by Nick Garnham Wright; executive producers, Josh Allen, Lindsey Cohen, Kirstin Falk, Kevin Merida, Ben Proudfoot, Ramona Rogers-Windsor & Thomas P. Windsor, Petter Rotter, Jane Solomon; Jesse Sisgold, Jason Reed, Jon Weinbach, and Lauren Gaffney; produced by Nicholas Ruff; co-executive producer, Josh Rosenberg. For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner; supervising producer, Abtin Motia.

About HBO Max and HBO

HBO Max is a global streaming platform that delivers the most unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO Max is the destination for prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like 'Friends' and 'The Big Bang Theory,' all in one place.

HBO is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming through the HBO linear channels and the direct-to-consumer streaming platform, HBO Max. A part of Skydance Corporation, HBO offers an extensive array of programming that includes recent fan-favorite hits like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'The White Lotus,' and iconic titles, including 'Game of Thrones,' 'The Sopranos,' 'Sex and the City,' 'Band of Brothers,' 'The Wire' and 'Succession.'

Visit HBO Max for more information.

Photo Credit: HBO Max







Photo Credit: HBO Max

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