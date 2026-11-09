De Niro, Stiller, Grande Star in Slow Clap Soap Opera Sketch

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Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande joined Jimmy Fallon for a soap opera sketch titled MY FAMILY'S MONEY on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. According to the episode description, the premise follows a director who loved dramatic slow claps a little too much, and the clip shows the group playing out that habit on screen.

The bit brought together Fallon and his three guests for a scripted piece rather than a standard sit-down interview. The description frames the sketch around the director's fondness for the slow clap as the running gag, with the four performers presenting the scenes together.

The same trio recently appeared on the program to discuss MEET THE PARENTS: FOCKER-IN-LAW, the latest installment in that film franchise, including Grande joining the cast and filming an intense Heimlich maneuver scene. Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande Discuss MEET THE PARENTS: FOCKER-IN-LAW covers that conversation.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

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