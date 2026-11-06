Exclusive: André Rieu’s LET IT SNOW Will Come to US Cinemas This Holiday Season

For audiences worldwide, André Rieu’s Christmas concerts have become a much-loved part of the festive season. This December, the maestro returns to the big screen with his brand-new Christmas spectacular, Let It Snow, coming to cinemas in the United States for two special days only on December 13 and 15, from global theatrical distributor Piece of Magic Entertainment and Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide.

For more than a decade, André’s Christmas cinema concerts have become a cherished festive tradition, bringing friends and families together to share the music, warmth and unmistakable sense of occasion of an André Rieu concert – all from the comfort of their local theatre.

Filmed in André’s magnificent Winter Palace in his hometown of Maastricht, his Christmas concerts are renowned for transforming the concert hall into an extraordinary seasonal wonderland. Glittering chandeliers, twinkling Christmas trees, Venetian candelabras and romantic lighting are joined by falling snow, two ice rinks, live skaters, dazzling dancers and magnificent festive décor. The result is a fairytale brought to life on a spectacular scale – the largest Christmas ballroom in the world.

André is joined by his world-famous Johann Strauss Orchestra, exceptional sopranos, a magnificent 100-voice male choir and special guests, including Emma Kok, who has become a much-loved part of André’s concerts around the world. Together they bring the season to life with soaring voices, sweeping melodies, laughter and festive cheer.

And this year, the snow really does take center stage. Let It Snow brings together festive favorites, including the title song, along with All I Want for Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Jingle Bells and Silent Night, alongside André’s signature waltzes, classical favorites and plenty of musical surprises.

André Rieu commented, “Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year, and there is nothing I love more than creating this magical celebration with my orchestra and sharing it with audiences around the world. With Let It Snow, I want everyone in the cinema to feel as though they have stepped into our Winter Palace in Maastricht – surrounded by beautiful music, twinkling lights and, of course, plenty of snow! I hope families and friends will come together, sing along and leave the cinema filled with the joy of Christmas.”

The feature-length theatrical presentation will also present exclusive behind-the-scenes content hosted by American soprano Micaëla Oeste.

There is something particularly special about experiencing André at the theatre: settling into your seat, escaping the December cold and enjoying all the scale and splendor of his spectacular Christmas world close to home.

Whether snow is falling outside or you are simply dreaming of a white Christmas, Let It Snow offers the perfect way to begin the festive season – a chance to escape into a world of music, celebration and Christmas magic with the people you love. So, gather your family and friends, settle into your theatre seat and let André Rieu provide the soundtrack to the most wonderful time of the year.

Tickets for André Rieu 2026 Let It Snow are available now at Fathom Entertainment and participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information, visit Fathom Entertainment.

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