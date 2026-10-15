Video: Inside the Making of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA
Featurette details how production design and Los Angeles locations shaped the FX spinoff's period setting.
FX has released a featurette titled "More Than the Music - Building the World," focusing on how Los Angeles locations, production design and creative choices shaped the setting of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA. The piece positions the city itself as central to the show, detailing how the team worked to recreate the 1990s backdrop against which the series unfolds.
THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they attempt to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda works to assemble what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, while pursuing volatile local rapper Artillery, played by Simmie
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