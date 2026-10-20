Video: Artillery, Dara Clash Over Lyrics on THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA

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FX has released a sneak peek of the seventh episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA, showing a confrontation between Artillery, played by Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III, and Dara over the content of his lyrics. In the clip, Dara pushes Artillery to stand by the hood, setting up a disagreement that plays out ahead of the episode's premiere on FX and Hulu.

THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they attempt to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda works to assemble what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, while pursuing Artillery, a volatile local rapper already entangled with law enforcement.

Wanda's internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl 'DG' Grant, played by Brandon Mychal Smith, has created opportunities for her while deepening tensions with Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets behind and pursue atonement through his free legal clinic. The series continues to trace how ambition, loyalty and survival collide as the characters try to build something lasting in a world that threatens to pull them down.

The new episode airs Tuesdays on FX and Hulu. A previous featurette examined how the production built its 1990s Los Angeles setting; that piece is detailed in Video: Inside the Making of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA.

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