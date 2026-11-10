John C. Reilly on Driving Chase Scenes in HOW TO ROB A BANK

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John C. Reilly discussed his role as a veteran FBI agent in HOW TO ROB A BANK during an appearance on TODAY, where he also talked about getting behind the wheel for the film's chase scenes.

Reilly said of the driving sequences, "It was pretty cool for me. I don't know how cool it was for Zoe [Kravitz] because she had to be the passenger!" The comment points to Kravitz sharing the car with him during the chase work.

HOW TO ROB A BANK is directed by David Leitch and written by Mark Bianculli. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the film stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz and Christian Slater, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. It is presented by Amazon MGM Studios as an 87 North Imagine Entertainment production.

The story centers on a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers whose viral fame puts them in the sights of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. The film opens in theaters on November 13. Davidson also discussed the film during a recent visit to The Tonight Show, as covered in an earlier BroadwayWorld story.

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