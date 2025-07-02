Video: Taron Egerton Stars in SHE RIDES SHOTGUN Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new trailer has been released for She Rides Shotgun, a new crime thriller starring West End alum Taron Egerton. The movie, based on the book by Jordan Harper, will be released to theaters on August 1.

In the film, Egerton stars as newly released ex-con Nate. Marked for death by unrelenting enemies, Nate must now protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter, Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) at all costs. Shy, precocious, and wary of her father, Polly is swept up in Nate’s dangerous plight as they flee to evade the corrupt sheriff and brutal leader of a gang who will stop at nothing to protect his criminal interests.

With scant resources and no one to trust, Nate and Polly form a bond forged under fire as he shows her how to fight and survive — and she teaches him what unconditional love truly means in this intense, moving story about loyalty, strength, and redemption. Rob Yang and John Carroll Lynch also star in the movie, which is directed by Nick Rowland.

