Video: TOY STORY 5 Teaser Trailer Previews New Lilypad Tablet and Returning Favorites

Disney and Pixar have debuted the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 5, featuring the return of fan-favorite characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie, along with the new character of Lilypad, a high-tech, frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Broadway alum Greta Lee.

The teaser previews the difficulties that could potentially play out between the legacy toys and the new tech, which may make the gang’s jobs more difficult as they go head-to-head with the all-new threat to playtime.

Several members of the original voice cast are back for the fifth installment, including Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Joan Cusack as Jessie, and Tony Hale as Forky. It was recently announced that Conan O’Brien has joined THE VOICE cast as the toilet training tech toy, Smarty Pants. Other familiar characters seen in the trailer include Slinky Dog, Rex, and the Potato Heads.

Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton (WALL•E, Finding Nemo, Finding Dory), co-directed by Kenna Harris (Ciao Alberto), and produced by Lindsey Collins (Turning Red, WALL•E, Finding Dory). The animated adventure releases in theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.