Video: THE DIPLOMAT Season 3 Debuts Official Trailer

Netflix has shared the official trailer for season three of The Diplomat, the critically acclaimed political drama starring Keri Russell. The new trailer reveals a world on edge as Kate and Hal Wyler navigate an unprecedented constitutional crisis as Grace Penn officially steps into the Oval Office. Season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 16.

In Season Three of The Diplomat, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Russell) lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job.

But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford).

From creator, showrunner, and executive producer Debora Cahn, the show is also executive produced by Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah, and Eli Attie. Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, and Miguel Sandoval also star in the new season.