Video: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara & More Star in THE STUDIO Trailer

Ahead of the global premiere of “The Studio” as the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival’s Opening Night TV Premiere, Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy series starring Seth Rogen, who also serves as co-creator, writer, director and executive producer alongside Emmy Award-nominee Evan Goldberg.

Starring Rogen and a star-studded ensemble cast with A-list cameos in every episode, the ten-episode comedy will premiere globally on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 with the first two episodes, followed by one episode every Wednesday through May 21, 2025.

In "The Studio," Seth Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their neverending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's THE JOB Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Rogen stars alongside a star-studded ensemble cast that also includes Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award-winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award-nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award-winner Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins will appear as major recurring guest stars.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “The Studio” is created by Multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory along with Rogen and Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

