Video: Samara Weaving Stars in Trailer for Thriller Movie BORDERLINE

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Magnet Releasing, the genre arm of Magnolia Pictures, has debuted the trailer for Borderline, a twisted new thriller that marks the directorial debut of COCAINE BEAR writer Jimmy Warden and stars Samara Weaving (READY OR NOT) and Ray Nicholson (SMILE 2).

Produced by LuckyChap, the film also stars Eric Dane (X-MEN: LAST STAND), Alba Batista (MRS HARRIS GOES TO PARIS), and Jimmie Fails (LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO). Magnet has North American rights to the film and has set the release for March 14 in theaters and on digital.

BORDERLINE is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that follows a dangerously persistent stalker (Nicholson) who invades the home of a ‘90s pop superstar (Weaving) with grand delusions of a wedding. With her life on the line and help from her loyal bodyguard, she must escape the stalker’s sinister grip before they tie the knot.

“It was an absolute pleasure to make this movie with such an extraordinary team of actors, crew, and producers,” said director Jimmy Warden. “Across the board—from the executives at Magnet, PMI, and Radiant to the background actors who agreed to stay late as we doused an 11-year-old in fake blood—I’m indebted to them all. The film is wild and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Photo courtesy of Magnet Releasing.

