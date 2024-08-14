Video: SLEEP Trailer Starring Lee Sun-kyun and Jung Yu-mi

Magnet Releasing will release SLEEP in theaters and on digital September 27th, 2024.
Magnet Releasing has released the trailer for Sleep, the new thriller film from director Jason Yu.
SLEEP follows newlyweds Hyun-su (Lee Sun-kyun, PARASITE) and Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi), whose domestic bliss is disrupted when Hyun-su begins speaking in his sleep, ominously stating, “Someone’s inside.”
From that night on, whenever he falls asleep, Hyun-su transforms into someone else, with no recollection of what happened the night before. Overwhelmed with anxiety that he may hurt himself or their young family, Soo-jin can barely sleep because of this irrational fear. Despite treatment, Hyun-su’s sleepwalking only intensifies, and Soo-jin begins to feel that her unborn child may be in danger.
Director Jason Yu worked with Korean legends Bong Joon-ho and Lee Chang-dong before making his debut film. SLEEP world-premiered in Cannes’ Critics’ Week.
The film marks one of the last appearances from actor Lee Sun-kyun, who passed away in 2023.
Magnet Releasing will release SLEEP in theaters and on digital September 27th, 2024.
Photo credit: Magnet Releasing
Videos