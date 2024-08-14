Video: SLEEP Trailer Starring Lee Sun-kyun and Jung Yu-mi

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magnet Releasing has released the trailer for Sleep, the new thriller film from director Jason Yu.



SLEEP follows newlyweds Hyun-su (Lee Sun-kyun, PARASITE) and Soo-jin (Jung Yu-mi), whose domestic bliss is disrupted when Hyun-su begins speaking in his sleep, ominously stating, “Someone’s inside.”

From that night on, whenever he falls asleep, Hyun-su transforms into someone else, with no recollection of what happened the night before. Overwhelmed with anxiety that he may hurt himself or their young family, Soo-jin can barely sleep because of this irrational fear. Despite treatment, Hyun-su’s sleepwalking only intensifies, and Soo-jin begins to feel that her unborn child may be in danger.

Director Jason Yu worked with Korean legends Bong Joon-ho and Lee Chang-dong before making his debut film. SLEEP world-premiered in Cannes’ Critics’ Week.

The film marks one of the last appearances from actor Lee Sun-kyun, who passed away in 2023.

Magnet Releasing will release SLEEP in theaters and on digital September 27th, 2024.

Photo credit: Magnet Releasing

