Video: Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen Lead PLATONIC Trailer

Apr. 26, 2023  

Apple TV+ debuted the trailer for "Platonic," the upcoming 10-episode comedy series starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen and co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco.

The half-hour comedy is set to make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

"Platonic" follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo's friendship becomes all consuming-and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. In addition to Rogen and Byrne, the ensemble cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo.

"Platonic" is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller's Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.

The series marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and Byrne who also stars in the critically hailed Apple Original series "Physical," which is set to debut its third season later this year. Rogen is also set to star in an upcoming, untitled comedy series for Apple TV+ that he will write, direct and executive produce alongside Evan Goldberg.

It will join a growing offering of hit and award-winning comedy series on Apple TV+ including Emmy Award-winner "Ted Lasso," "Shrinking," "Schmigadoon!," "The Afterparty," "The Big Door Prize," "Bad Sisters," "Trying," "Mythic Quest," "Acapulco" and more.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 350 wins and 1,444 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."

Watch the new trailer here:






