Video: Prime Video Shares ON CALL Sneak Peek Clip

Prime Video has shared a sneak peek clip from On Call, a gripping new half-hour drama series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. Co-created by Tim Walsh and Elliot Wolf, On Call is Wolf Entertainment’s first scripted streaming series and will premiere January 9, 2025 with all eight episodes, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

On Call is an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Incorporating a mixture of bodycam, dash-camera, and cellphone footage to create a captivating cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.

The series stars Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) as hard-charging but protective veteran officer “Traci Harmon,” who struggles to find her place in the department while training the next generation of officers. Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor) stars as “Alex Diaz,” an ambitious rookie who grapples with holding onto his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he’ll face in today’s climate.

Additional cast includes Eriq La Salle (ER, Logan) as “Sergeant Lasman,” who also serves as an executive producer on the series and directed multiple episodes, Lori Loughlin (Fuller House) as “Lieutenant Bishop,” and Rich Ting as “Sergeant Koyama” (Tulsa King).

Dick Wolf (Law & Order, Chicago, FBI-branded series), Tim Walsh (Chicago P.D., Hightown, Night Stalker), Elliot Wolf (Dark Woods, Hunted), Eriq LaSalle (former EP/Director Chicago P.D.), and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Wolf Entertainment.

